Cyndi Lauper announces farewell tour

Cyndi Lauper is retiring from the road. The “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” singer-songwriter announced a farewell tour Monday morning, setting one last national jaunt that will take her to arenas in 23 cities in North America this fall before she calls it a day as a touring artist.

Lauper did not release any statement explaining her reasons for deciding to do a farewell tour now, although she is expected to talk about it later this week as she promotes a new documentary about her career, “Let the Canary Sing,” that premieres on Paramount+ Tuesday.

The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, which is being described as her first major road trip in a decade, will begin Oct. 18 in Montreal and end Dec. 5 at Chicago’s United Center.

Arena dates she’ll be playing along the way include shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Oct. 30, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Nov. 1, L.A.’s Intuit Dome Nov. 23, the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert Nov. 24, and San Francisco’s Chase Center Nov. 26. She will also be doing a non-arena show at Detroit’s Fox Theatre Oct. 24. (Scroll down for a complete list of tour dates.)

Tickets go on sale with an artist presale Tuesday, followed by other presales before the general on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Opening acts will be announced at a later date.

“Let the Canary Sing,” directed by Alison Ellwood, which had its premiere at Tribeca last year, will begin showing on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday. That same day, Lauper will participate in a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood before attending a private local premiere of the film at the theater complex, to be followed by a Q&A. On Wednesday, she’ll be discussing the documentary and the farewell tour on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

By NBC News