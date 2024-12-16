Dante Stills Siblings: Getting to Know Darius Stills

Dante Stills is an American professional football defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

He played college football at West Virginia, where he earned multiple accolades, including All-Big 12 honors.

Stills was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and had a notable rookie season, appearing in 15 games with eight starts, recording 47 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

His family has a strong football background, with his father and brother also playing at high levels.

Siblings

Dante has one brother, Darius Stills, who is also a professional football player.

Both brothers played together at West Virginia University and have a strong football lineage, with their father, Gary Stills, having played in the NFL.

Darius is currently a free agent after playing as a defensive tackle in the NFL and other leagues.

College career

Stills had a notable college career at West Virginia University, where he made an immediate impact as a true freshman in 2018.

He played in all 13 games, recording 16 tackles and three sacks, which earned him Freshman All-American honors.

This early success showcased his potential as a standout defensive player.

In his sophomore year in 2019, Stills built on that foundation, contributing 24 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses solidified his reputation as a key player on the Mountaineers’ defense.

In 2020, Stills was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, reflecting his status among the top defensive players in the conference.

He recorded 35 total tackles, including 10 for loss, and had three sacks during the season.

His performance helped West Virginia achieve a strong record, and he became known for his versatility and ability to play both defensive tackle and end.

Stills opted to return for a fifth season in 2021, which proved beneficial for his development.

He set records at West Virginia for career tackles for loss (52.5) and finished with 23.5 career sacks, ranking fourth in school history.

NFL career

Stills was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

His combination of size, speed, and technique made him an appealing prospect for NFL teams looking to bolster their defensive line.

In his rookie year with the Cardinals, Stills played in 15 games, starting eight of them.

He made a significant impact on the field with 47 total tackles and 3.5 sacks, demonstrating his ability to contribute effectively at the professional level.

His performance was characterized by strong run defense and pass-rushing skills, making him a valuable asset to the Cardinals’ defensive unit.

Accolades

Stills has received several accolades throughout his football career.

In college, he was named a Freshman All-American by both The Athletic and ESPN after his debut season in 2018, where he recorded 16 tackles and three sacks.

He earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors in 2019 and was recognized as a First Team All-Big 12 player by Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele in 2020.

Stills was also an honorable mention for the PFF All-American team that year.

In 2021, he became West Virginia University’s all-time leader in tackles for loss with 48.5, surpassing notable former players.

His consistent performance led to multiple recognitions, including being named a preseason All-American prior to the 2021 season.

After being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he continued to build on his accolades during his rookie season, contributing significantly to the team’s defense.