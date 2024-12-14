Dave Canales Siblings: All About Josh and Coba

David Canales, born on May 7, 1981, is an American football coach currently serving as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers in the NFL.

He was appointed on January 25, 2024, becoming the seventh head coach in franchise history.

Prior to this role, Canales coached quarterbacks at the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, working with notable players like Russell Wilson and Geno Smith.

His coaching style emphasizes aggressive play-calling and developing quarterback efficiency, as seen in his recent work with Bryce Young.

Siblings

Canales has two brothers, Josh and Coba.

His older brother, Josh, is the senior pastor at Mission Ebenezer Family Church, which their grandparents founded.

Coba played baseball and football at Azusa Pacific University and currently serves as the dean of students there.

Both brothers are involved in the church community alongside Canales.

College career

Canales played college football at Azusa Pacific University from 1999 to 2003, where he excelled as a wide receiver.

During his time at the university, he demonstrated leadership qualities by serving as a team captain.

Canales graduated with a degree in business, which provided him with a solid foundation for understanding the operational aspects of sports management and coaching.

After completing his college career, Canales began his coaching journey at Carson High School in California.

This initial experience allowed him to work closely with young athletes and develop his coaching style.

He later moved to El Camino College, where he coached from 2006 to 2008.

During this period, he worked with various positions, gaining valuable insights into different facets of the game.

NFL career

In 2010, Canales entered the NFL by joining the Seattle Seahawks as an offensive intern.

His dedication and work ethic quickly led to more significant roles within the organization.

By 2018, he had risen to the position of quarterbacks coach, where he played a pivotal role in the development of players like Russell Wilson and Geno Smith.

Canales was instrumental in shaping Wilson’s skills during the Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLVIII-winning season in 2013.

Known for his aggressive play-calling and emphasis on quarterback efficiency, he helped define the Seahawks’ offensive identity.

In 2022, Canales took on the role of offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During this time, he worked closely with veteran quarterback Tom Brady in what would be Brady’s final season in the NFL.

Canales implemented an offensive scheme that balanced both passing and running plays, focusing on maximizing player strengths.

On January 25, 2024, Canales was appointed as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

This significant step in his career placed him at the helm of an NFL franchise, where he is responsible for leading the team and developing its young talent, particularly quarterback Bryce Young.

With a vision to build a competitive team capable of contending in the NFC South, Canales aims to leverage his extensive experience in player development and offensive strategy to achieve success with the Panthers.

Accolades

Canales is recognized as the only active Hispanic head coach in the NFL and only the fifth in league history, marking a significant milestone for diversity in coaching roles 1.

During his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, he contributed to the team’s success, which included ten playoff appearances, two NFC championships, and a Super Bowl victory in 2013.

As quarterbacks coach in 2022, Canales played a crucial role in Geno Smith’s resurgence, leading him to his first Pro Bowl selection and earning the Comeback Player of the Year award 4.

He also helped quarterback Baker Mayfield achieve a career-high passing yardage of 4,044 yards during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Canales’ coaching journey reflects a commitment to player development and team success, underscoring his impact on the NFL landscape.