David Beador’s Net Worth

David Beador, a successful American entrepreneur and business owner, has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Best known for his appearances on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador is also the founder of Beador Construction Inc., a prominent construction company based in California. His business acumen, coupled with his reality TV exposure, has solidified his financial standing.

David Beador Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth Dec 6, 1965 Nationality American Profession Entrepreneur and Business Owner

Beador Construction Inc.

David Beador’s wealth largely stems from his thriving construction business. In 1996, he co-founded Beador Construction Inc. with his father. The company, based in Corona, California, specializes in highway, street, and bridge construction, while also handling non-residential and single-family home construction projects. With Beador at the helm as CEO, the company has grown significantly, employing around 80 people and generating an impressive $13 million annually.

Beador Construction’s success in the infrastructure and construction industry has been a major contributor to David’s $20 million net worth. His strategic leadership and ability to manage large-scale projects have made the company a well-known name in California’s construction sector.

Reality TV Fame

While David Beador is an accomplished businessman, his public fame increased when he appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County alongside his then-wife Shannon Beador. From 2014 to 2017, Beador was featured in 60 episodes of the popular Bravo show, which gave viewers an inside look at his personal life, family, and marriage.

In addition to his time on Real Housewives, Beador has also appeared on shows like Home & Family, Watch What Happens: Live, and Steve Harvey. His involvement in these media appearances further boosted his public profile and provided additional streams of income.

Marriages, Divorce, and Custody Battles

David Beador’s personal life has been a focal point of both reality television and media coverage, particularly his marriage to Shannon Storms Beador. The couple tied the knot on September 16, 2000, and welcomed three daughters: Sophie (born in 2002), and twins Adeline and Stella (born in 2004).

Their relationship, however, faced significant challenges, many of which were documented on The Real Housewives of Orange County. In December 2017, Shannon filed for divorce after 17 years of marriage, citing an affair David had with Nicole McMackin. Their divorce was finalized in 2019, and David was ordered to pay Shannon $1.4 million, along with monthly child support of $2,935 and spousal support of $7,065.

The divorce sparked public interest due to its high-profile nature, and further complications arose when David began dating Lesley Cook in early 2018. David and Lesley got engaged in January 2020, married later that year, and welcomed their daughter Anna in early 2021.

A custody dispute between David and Shannon ensued over their daughters Adeline and Stella. David opposed their continued appearance on Real Housewives, which led Shannon to file an emergency court order. Ultimately, a judge ruled in Shannon’s favor, allowing the twins to remain on the show, while David was ordered to cover Shannon’s legal fees.

Real Estate

Real estate has also played a role in David Beador’s wealth portfolio. In 2012, David and Shannon moved into a sprawling 13,306-square-foot mansion constructed with eco-friendly, nontoxic materials. The property, located in Newport Beach, California, boasted seven bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, an indoor basketball court, a children’s tea room, a piano room, a guest house, a putting green, and a swimming pool.

In 2013, the couple listed the mansion for nearly $16 million but later reduced the asking price to $10.898 million in 2016. They eventually sold the estate for $9.05 million in April 2016.

