What Is Danny Koker’s Net Worth?

Danny Koker, also known as “The Count,” is an American car restorer and reality TV star with a net worth of $13 million. He is best known for running Count’s Kustoms, an automobile shop specializing in customization and decoration. Count’s Kustoms is the focus of the long-running History Channel reality show, “Counting Cars.” Before starring in “Counting Cars,” Danny Koker frequently appeared on “Pawn Stars” as an expert. Besides his automobile business, Koker owns several other enterprises in Las Vegas, including Count’s Vamp’d Rock Bar and Grill and Count’s Tattoo Company. Additionally, he founded the rock band Count’s 77, known for their hit “Summer of ’77.” Koker is also recognized for his extensive collection of 50 cars and 70 motorcycles.

Early Life

Danny Nicholas Koker II was born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio. He grew up in Cleveland and Detroit, Michigan, in a family with ties to both the Ford Motor Company and the entertainment industry. Fascinated by cars from a young age, Danny taught himself how to repair and retrofit vehicles. His early years were spent singing on the road with his father, a classically trained baritone and pianist who performed with the Cathedral Quartet, the Weatherfords, and the Foggy River Boys.

Danny and his family also toured with the Rex Humbard Singers for years. Growing up around gospel music, Danny developed a deep love for the genre, which remains his favorite type of music despite his heavily tattooed, gearhead image. Eventually, the family settled in Las Vegas, where his father managed a local television station. Danny first gained local fame as “Count Cool Rider,” hosting “Saturday Fright at the Movies,” a B-grade horror movie series. Afterward, he shifted his focus to his passion for cars.

Count’s Kustoms

Danny Koker founded Count’s Kustoms, an auto shop that has become one of the most renowned custom houses in the United States and abroad. With a staff of nine, Count’s Kustoms is famous for finding and buying old cars, creating stunning redesigns, and reselling them successfully. Danny’s love for old cars has led him to collect over fifty vehicles, and he is known for his preference for working on vintage models, often turning down requests to retrofit newer cars.

Danny’s expertise in vehicles caught the attention of wider audiences when he began appearing as a car and motorcycle expert on the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars.” His popularity on the show eventually led to History offering him his own program, “Counting Cars.”

Counting Cars

“Counting Cars” has been airing since August 2012 and follows the day-to-day operations of Danny Koker’s shop, documenting his car and motorcycle design projects from start to finish. The show’s immense popularity has made Danny Koker a global star and significantly increased interest in Count’s Kustoms.

Danny Koker Salary

For his role on “Counting Cars,” Danny Koker reportedly earns a salary of $100,000 per episode. With an average of 16 episodes per season from 2016 to 2018, Koker earns roughly $1.6 million per year from the show.

Other Businesses

In addition to Count’s Kustoms, Danny Koker owns Count’s Vamp’d Rock Bar and Grill and Count’s Tattoo Company, a tattoo studio located in the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino. Despite his busy schedule with cars, Danny has not abandoned his musical roots. He performs with the band Count’s 77, which was formed after an impromptu set at an open mic night at Vamp’d proved to be unexpectedly successful.

Danny Koker Relationships

Danny Koker is married to Korie Koker, and the couple has been together since 2015. Despite a false rumor claiming that Korie had passed away, it was later exposed as a hoax.

