David DePape convicted in Nancy Pelosi’s attack

A man who bludgeoned former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer and was sentenced to 30 years in federal court was also convicted Friday of aggravated kidnapping by a state court which could put him behind bars for life.

A San Francisco jury found David DePape also guilty of first-degree burglary, false imprisonment of an elder, threatening a family member of a public official and dissuading a witness.

The convictions on the additional charges come weeks after a federal judge sentenced DePape for the 2022 attack against Paul Pelosi, and will add a possible life sentence without possibility of parole.

“Speaker Pelosi and her family remain in awe of their Pop’s bravery, which shone through again on the witness stand in this trial just as it did when he saved his own life on the night of the attack,” Pelosi’s office wrote in an emailed statement Friday. “For nearly 20 grueling months, Mr. Pelosi has demonstrated extraordinary courage and fortitude every day of his recovery.”

The jury deliberated for 11.5 hours over three days before reaching their verdict.

DePape showed no visible reaction as the verdict was read.

Prior to the jury’s deliberations, DePape’s ex-wife, Gypsy Taub, was barred from the courtroom for attempting to tamper with jury members.