Davion Mitchell Siblings: All About Kel Mitchell

Davion Mitchell is an American professional basketball player currently with the Toronto Raptors in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Auburn and Baylor, where he helped Baylor win the national championship in 2021 and earned several defensive accolades.

Drafted ninth overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2021, he was traded to the Raptors in June 2024.

Mitchell stands 6’2″ tall and plays as a point guard, known for his defensive skills and playmaking ability.

Siblings

Davion has one brother named Kel Mitchell, who is well-known as an actor and comedian, particularly for his role in “Kenan & Kel” and “Good Burger.”

However, Davion’s family background has not been extensively detailed in publicly available sources.

College career

Mitchell began his college basketball career at Auburn University, where he played under head coach Bruce Pearl from 2017 to 2019.

In his freshman year (2017-2018), he made an immediate impact, averaging 11.2 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game.

His performance helped the Tigers reach the NCAA Tournament, culminating in a run to the Final Four.

In his sophomore year (2018-2019), Mitchell continued to develop, averaging 8.5 points and 3.0 assists per game.

However, seeking more playing time and a larger role, he decided to transfer to Baylor University after the season.

At Baylor, Mitchell had to sit out the 2019-2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules but returned for the 2020-2021 season as a pivotal player for the Bears.

In this final college season, he emerged as one of the top players in the nation, averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game.

His exceptional defensive skills and leadership on the court were instrumental in leading Baylor to its first NCAA Championship in school history in 2021.

Also Read: Scottie Barnes Siblings: Meet Jon, Shawn and Shellya Wilkins

NBA career

Following his successful college career, Mitchell was selected ninth overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2021 NBA Draft.

His selection was largely due to his defensive prowess and playmaking ability, which were highly regarded by scouts and analysts.

In his rookie season (2021-2022), Mitchell averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game while quickly earning a reputation as one of the league’s top young defenders.

Over the next two seasons with the Kings, he continued to develop his game, maintaining averages around 7 points per game and contributing significantly on defense.

In June 2024, Mitchell was traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of a deal aimed at reshaping both teams’ rosters.

This marked a new chapter in his career as he joined a Raptors team looking to rebuild and compete in the Eastern Conference.

With Toronto, Mitchell is expected to play a key role as a backup point guard while continuing to develop his skills and contribute defensively.

Accolades

Mitchell has received several accolades throughout his basketball career, particularly during his time at Baylor University.

He was named the 2021 National Defensive Player of the Year, winning the Naismith, NABC, and Lefty Driesell awards, a rare achievement that highlights his defensive prowess.

Additionally, he earned All-American honors and was recognized as a two-time All-Big 12 honoree.

In the 2021 NCAA Tournament, he was named the South Regional MVP after leading Baylor to its first national championship, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

He also received the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year award in 2020 and was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team and All-Defensive Team in 2021.

Despite these collegiate achievements, he has not yet received any NBA awards since entering the league.