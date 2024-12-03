Scottie Barnes Siblings: Meet Jon, Shawn and Shellya Wilkins

Scottie Barnes, born August 1, 2001, is an American professional basketball player for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Florida State and was selected fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Barnes won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2022 and was named an All-Star in 2024.

Recently, he recorded a triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Miami Heat, moving him to second on the Raptors’ all-time triple-doubles list.

Siblings

Scottie has three siblings, two brothers, Jon and Shawn Barnes, and a sister named Shellya Wilkins.

Scottie and his siblings grew up in a supportive family environment, particularly influenced by their mother, Kathlyn Wilkins, after their parents’ separation.

College career

Barnes played college basketball for the Florida State Seminoles during the 2020-2021 season, where he made a significant impact as a freshman.

He averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, showcasing his versatility and basketball IQ.

His outstanding performance earned him the ACC Freshman of the Year award and a spot on the All-ACC Freshman Team.

Known for his ability to play multiple positions, Barnes demonstrated skills as a forward who could handle the ball, pass effectively, and defend various opponents.

His unique combination of size at 6’9″ and skill set made him a standout player in college basketball.

Also Read: OG Anunoby Siblings: A Vloser Loom at the Basketball Player’s Family Tree

NBA career

In the 2021 NBA Draft, Barnes was selected fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors, marking a significant milestone in his career.

He quickly adapted to the professional level during his rookie season, averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

His contributions were crucial in helping the Raptors compete in a challenging Eastern Conference.

Barnes’ impressive performance earned him the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2022, solidifying his status as one of the league’s promising young talents.

As he continued to develop from 2022 onward, Barnes was named an NBA All-Star in 2024, reflecting his growth as a player and his importance to the Raptors.

His averages improved to approximately 20.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game during this period.

Barnes is known for his versatility on both ends of the floor; offensively, he possesses a strong ability to drive to the basket, shoot from mid-range, and facilitate plays for teammates.

Recently, in a game against the Miami Heat, Barnes recorded a triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, showcasing his all-around game and ability to impact various facets of play.

Accolades

Barnes has received several notable accolades throughout his basketball career.

In college, he was recognized as the ACC Freshman of the Year and made the All-ACC Freshman Team in 2021.

He also earned All-American Honorable Mention from the Associated Press and was selected for the USA Today All-American Second Team in 2020.

In the NBA, Barnes was named the NBA Rookie of the Year for the 2021-2022 season and was selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

His first NBA All-Star appearance came in 2024, highlighting his rapid ascent in the league.

Additionally, he has achieved a significant milestone by moving into second place on the Raptors’ all-time triple-doubles list, showcasing his all-around contributions to the team.