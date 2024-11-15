DCI Identify Prime Suspect Wanted for Murder of Woman in Thika

Detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have exposed the details of a man believed to be the prime suspect in the murder of a woman in Thika.

The DCI urged the public to volunteer details that would aid in the arrest of the suspect identified as Ken Kimathi Gichunuku alias Sultan.

Kimathi is believed to be behind the killing of Seth Nyakio Njeri, whose body was found at her friend’s house at Biafra Estate within Thika township on October 10, 2024.

The body of Njeri, 23 was discovered in her friend’s house on

October 14, 2024 at Blessing Building in Biafra Estate, Thika Township.

On October 17, 2024, a post-mortem was conducted by the Government Pathologist, in the presence of the family pathologist, family lawyer and family members, who attributed the death to Asphyxia due to manual strangulation and smothering.

The matter is under investigation by the Homicide Investigations.

The motive of the incident has yet been revealed. Police said the suspect is wanted for grilling to reveal more what he knows.

After the heinous murder, the suspect identified as Ken Kimathi Gichunuku alias Sultan went into hiding, and homicide detectives are hunting him down.

“Notably, Gichunuku has a criminal record of threatening to kill as evidenced in a September 25, 2024 court case, and detectives are considering him dangerous to anyone he deems might expose him.”

The murder of the woman worsened a debate hinged on claims women are being targeted for murder.

Police have denied the claims of women being targeted and say no gender is on focus in such incidents.

The police say murder is criminal and punishable equally.

More than 400 people have been killed in the past three months and about 100 of them are women.

Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja said in most of the cases reported, police have effectively investigated, identified the culprits and arraigned them before court.

Some are yet to be solved so far.

“A specialized Missing Persons Unit has also been established at the DCI to deal with cases of that nature. Gender Desks at police stations nationwide are on high alert to deal swiftly with any cases of gender based violence,” he said.