DCI Says Slain Kiambu Man was Victim of Mob Injustice After Theft 

A man whose body was found on the roadside in Kawaida area of Banana, Kiambaa, Kiambu County was a victim of mob injustice after a theft case.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said investigations show John Muchiri Muthoni, 27, who was reported missing on Friday, January 3, 2024, was found dead by the roadside in the Milimani Kawaida area of Banana, Kiambaa, Kiambu County.

Investigations revealed that the deceased, along with several accomplices, had scaled the perimeter wall of a nearby rental property with the intent to commit theft.

“Witnesses reported hearing them walking on the iron sheet roof and tampering with the Wifi network receiver installed there,” a police report said.

Upon noticing the intruders, residents raised alarm, prompting the suspects to flee by jumping off the roof in different directions.

However, the deceased was apprehended by the crowd and subjected to mob justice approximately 20 meters from the rental property, the DCI said.

Further investigation confirmed that the residents of this property had previously been victims of multiple break-ins and burglaries.

The body of the deceased is currently at the Kihara Level IV Hospital mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

Initially, this case was classified as an abduction. However, subsequent investigations have clarified the circumstances.

The DCI said they remain committed to conducting thorough and impartial investigations to ensure justice is served.

The body was found Saturday, January 4.

This was a day after he went missing.

Muthoni was last seen on January 3, 2025, before his girlfriend received a call directing her where to find the body.

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise amid calls from authorities for suspects to be surrendered for processing and possible prosecution.