Deaf Man, 70 Robbed Sh80,000 After Withdrawing Money From Bank In Kakamega

Police are investigating an incident where a 70-year-old man was attacked and robbed of Sh80,000 moments after he had withdrawn the cash from a bank in Kakemega Town.

Police suspect an inside job or the gang behind the Saturday March 7 incident were in the bank.

There is a possibility the gang was tipped off by a bank insider, police said.

The victim who had hearing challenges had left his Kabras home for Kakamega town to withdraw the cash for family use.

He left the bank and took his bicycle to his home.

He was then attacked as he rode to his home at the gate by men who drove a Subaru car.

The men bundled him into the car and drove off leaving his bicycle behind.

The victim was later found abandoned and traumatized in the Wemilabi Luanda area within Emuhaya Sub County.

He had been robbed of the cash and his personal belongings.

Police said they are hunting for the attackers.

Such incidents have been on the rise with investigations indicating an inside job.

Elsewhere in Kiamaciri, Kirinyaga County, a gang raided a church and stole assorted electronic goods.

The gang went to Return to Lord Ministry Church on March 8 night and grabbed speakers, and other goods before escaping.

Police said the robbers gained entry by breaking off a steel door and its lock.

No one was injured during the attack.

In Mukurweini, Nyeri County, a gang went to a construction site in the Wamutitu area and attacked guards on duty before robbing materials.

The robbers stole their mobile phones, along with 610 pieces of building metal rods (size D10) and 16 pieces of binding wire. They loaded the stolen items into a waiting lorry and drove to an unknown location, police and witnesses said.

A hunt on the gang is ongoing, police said.