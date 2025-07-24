Deaf student found dead in his room in Karen

Detectives are investigating an incident where a deaf student was found dead in his room in Karen in Nairobi.

The student identified as Patrick Ngure was among those at the Karen Technical Training Institute for the Deaf when the incident happened on Wednesday, police and the school management said.

The cause of the death is yet to be known. His body was found in a kneeling position and his colleagues thought he was praying beside his bed.

White foam was oozing from his mouth at that time. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations, police said.

Elsewhere in Nyanchwa, Kisii County, a five-year-old boy was found dead in suspected murder. The boy had been left under the care of a woman when he was targeted and killed.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said, adding no arrest had been made so far. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further investigations.

In Kitengela, Kajiado County, a man was lynched by a mob in a botched robbery. His accomplice escaped with serious injuries after being rescued by the police.

It was alleged that the duo had stabbed an unidentified lady while trying to steal from her. Police said they recovered a sword at the scene with bloodstains, which was suspected to have been used in stabbing the lady.

The irate members of the public identified the duo as the notorious gang that has been terrorizing them.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and identification, police said.

In Shauri Moyo, Nairobi, a suspect was lynched after he raided a school in a dramatic attempted robbery. The incident happened at Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School.

The school administration said the suspect had scaled a perimeter wall before accessing the compound in an attempted robbery.

An alarm was raised alerting the guards on duty and other members of the community, who beat him to death. Police said they are investigating the incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.