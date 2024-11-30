Death Toll from Uganda Landslides Rises to 20: Red Cross

The death toll from landslides which hit several villages in eastern Uganda rose to 20, with more than 100 still unaccounted for, the Red Cross said Friday.

The Red Cross said the toll had risen “following the retrieval of 19 bodies and the unfortunate passing of one survivor at the hospital,” without giving an estimate on how many people were missing.

Authorities had Thursday put the death toll at 15 with 113 listed as missing.

An official from the affected Bulambuli district told AFP the toll was expected to rise.

“The number of disappeared has surpassed one hundred and it would be a miracle if some of them were still alive,” said the official, Faheera Mpalanyi.