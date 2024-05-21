Decomposed Body of Missing Man Found in Utawala House

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in his house decomposed.

The body of John Mwangi Wanjiku, 44 was found in his bedroom in Utawala area, Nairobi on Monday May 20.

His brother told police Mwangi had been missing since May 17. He was not picking his calls.

He visited the house and it was locked. He broke in and found him dead.

Police said they visited the scene and found the body of the deceased lying on a mattress with blood oozing from the mouth and nose facing down with physical injuries on the head.

Police said they are investigating the death.

In Kenol, Muranga, the body of an elderly woman identified as Hannah Ngure was found lying on the sofa set.

It was also established that the deceased normally washed clothes as a way of earning her living and that she had been complaining of back pains.

The woman had been staying in the house with her daughter.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.