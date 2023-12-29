Decomposing Body of Man Found in Ditch in Imara Daima

Detectives are investigating the murder of a man whose decomposed body was found on the roadside in Imara Daima, Nairobi.

The body was found in a ditch near imara Daima railway station, police said.

It is suspected the man was killed elsewhere and the body dumped there. The motive and killers are yet to be known.

Locals called police to say the body was lying there with a foul smell emanating from the side it was found.

Police said they are yet to identify the man.

A team that visited the scene said the man is aged approximately 30 years and did not have identification documents.

Police added the body had visible head injuries suggesting the man was hit and killed in the December 27 incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification, autopsy and further probe.

Elsewhere in Mowlem, Nairobi, a 26-year-old man was killed in a fight.

Police said Simon Mbuthi was assaulted at Baraka area and was rushed to mama Lucy Kibaki hospital and later to Kenyatta National Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Two suspects were later arrested over the incident and police say they are investigating the same in planned murder plea.

The body is lying at the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

Cases of murder have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend. Many that have been reported are unsolved.