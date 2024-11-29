Dejounte Murray Siblings: Get to Know Nate and Loui

Dejounte Murray is an American professional basketball player for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA.

Born on September 19, 1996, he played college basketball at Washington before being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in 2016.

Murray earned his first All-Star selection in 2022 and is known for his defensive skills, leading the league in steals that season.

Recently, he returned to the court after missing 17 games due to a fractured left hand and personal matters involving his mother’s health.

Siblings

Dejounte has a brother named Nate and a sister named Loui Hatch who passed away in 2021.

In June 2019, he gifted his brother with the keys to a 2019 Dodge Challenger.

A video posted to Murray’s X and Instagram accounts shows Murray’s brother overcome with emotion as he holds his cap and gown, and the two share a long embrace.

“To my younger brother Nate, I love you and I’m so thankful for you,” Murray wrote in an Instagram post. “10 months ago when you cried and asked to move with me because you was depressed and scared for your life and the fact that you didn’t have a male figure there 24/7 teaching you right from wrong I had no choice to take you in and become your guardian.

“One thing I made clear when you came was that I ain’t your mother or father but I’m going to be the best big brother and teach you right from wrong and help you grow as a young man. I am in tears writing this because all you ever wanted was a opportunity to be the best young man you can be and since the day you moved with me you been the most respectful person I ever met, you didn’t miss one day of school, on honor roll with a GPA 3.8 and little bro I just want to tell you this is the beginning for you and god has A PLAN for you.”

College career

Murray played college basketball for the Washington Huskies during the 2015-2016 season.

In his freshman year, he had a standout performance, averaging 16.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

His impressive skills on both ends of the court earned him second-team All-Pac-12 honors, showcasing his potential as a future NBA player.

Known for his athleticism and defensive prowess, Murray decided to declare for the NBA Draft after just one season at Washington.

NBA career

In the 2016 NBA Draft, Murray was selected with the 29th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs, a franchise renowned for developing young talent.

During his rookie season in 2016-2017, he played limited minutes but still showed flashes of his potential, averaging 3.4 points and 1.0 assists per game.

Over the next few seasons, he gained more playing time and developed into a key player for the Spurs.

Unfortunately, during the 2018-2019 season, he suffered an ACL injury that sidelined him for the entire year.

Murray made a strong return in the 2020-2021 season, averaging 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

His all-around game began to shine, and he became known for his defensive capabilities.

The following season, 2021-2022, marked a breakout year for him as he averaged an impressive 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.

He led the league in steals with an average of 2.0 steals per game and earned his first selection to the NBA All-Star Game.

Additionally, he became the franchise leader in career triple-doubles for the Spurs.

In June 2022, Murray was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for multiple players and draft picks.

In his first season with the Hawks, he continued to excel alongside star guard Trae Young, forming a dynamic backcourt that contributed significantly to the team’s performance.

As of the start of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Murray has faced some challenges due to injuries but remains a vital player for his team.

He is known for his defensive skills that allow him to guard multiple positions and create turnovers, as well as his playmaking ability that enables him to run an offense effectively while also contributing as a scorer.

His quickness and agility allow him to drive to the basket and finish strong at the rim.

Accolades

Murray has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

He was named to the NBA All-Star Game for the first time in 2022 as an injury replacement, recognizing his performance during the season where he averaged career highs of 19.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 8.4 rebounds per game while leading the league in steals with 2.1 per game 23.

In addition to his All-Star selection, Murray is noted for being the San Antonio Spurs’ franchise leader in career triple-doubles.

He also earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2021, becoming one of the youngest players in NBA history to receive such recognition.

His impressive performances include multiple triple-doubles and significant contributions in playoff games, further establishing him as a standout player in the league.