Detectives Seize 384 Tariffs, 628 Sticks Of Suspected Bhang In Migori Raid

Authorities have confiscated 384 tariffs and 628 sticks of what is suspected to be marijuana, along with 21.5 liters of chang’aa, during a major crackdown in the Pandipieri area of Migori County.

The operation, spearheaded by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotic Unit (ANU) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), also uncovered dry green plant material believed to be cannabis.

The drugs, packed in two sacks and a basin, were seized alongside two mobile phones. The tariffs were found stored in a plastic water container.

Further intelligence from the operation led the team to a house within the Pandipieri area, suspected to be a hub for drug trafficking activities.

A search of the premises resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of additional contraband, including 40 tariffs and 230 sticks of suspected cannabis, 1.5 liters of chang’aa, uncustomed cigarettes, dry plant material, and an improvised black smoking device.

Speaking about the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa praised the teamwork between the involved agencies.

“This successful operation highlights the strength of our multi-agency approach in combating the proliferation of illicit drugs and alcohol. We are determined to safeguard communities from the adverse effects of substance abuse,” Dr. Omerikwa said.

The CEO reaffirmed NACADA’s zero-tolerance stance on alcohol and drugs, emphasizing the devastating impact of substance abuse. “We cannot allow our neighborhoods to be overrun by the devastating consequences of drug abuse. These substances destroy lives, families, and the very fabric of our society,” he added.

The confiscated items will undergo forensic analysis as investigations continue, and the suspects are expected to face legal action. Dr. Omerikwa also called on the public to be proactive in the fight against substance abuse by reporting suspicious activities to authorities.

“We urge community members to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to authorities. Together, we can create a safer, healthier environment for all,” he said.

NACADA reiterated its commitment to the strict enforcement of laws against illicit drugs and alcohol. Dr. Omerikwa concluded, “This operation is a testament to our resolve to address this issue head-on. We will not relent in our efforts to protect our people and uphold the law.”