Diego Luna, a renowned Mexican actor, director, and producer, has an impressive net worth of $8 million. With a career that spans decades, Luna has become a prominent figure in both Mexican and international cinema. His versatile talent, combined with his business ventures in film production, has cemented his place among Hollywood’s most respected Latino actors. His collaborations with fellow actor and friend Gael García Bernal, as well as his roles in iconic films and series such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Narcos: Mexico, have contributed significantly to his financial success.

Diego Luna Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth December 29, 1979 Place of Birth Toluca Nationality Mexican Profession Actor, Director, and Producer

Early Life

Diego Luna was born on December 29, 1979, in Toluca, Mexico, and raised in Mexico City. He grew up surrounded by the world of theater and film, as both of his parents were involved in the industry. His father, Alejandro Luna, was a renowned theater and film set designer, while his mother, Fiona Alexander, was a British costume designer who tragically died in a car accident when Luna was only two years old. Growing up with a passion for the arts, Luna began acting at the age of seven, appearing in plays and telenovelas.

Career

Diego Luna’s acting career started with small roles in Mexican telenovelas, including El abuelo y yo and Ángeles sin paraíso. He gained further attention as a teenager through his roles in popular Mexican films such as Un hilito de sangre and Un dulce olor a muerte. Luna’s big break came in 2001 when he starred alongside Gael García Bernal in Y tu mamá también, a critically acclaimed Mexican road trip film that launched him into international stardom. The film also marked the beginning of a lifelong partnership between Luna and Bernal, who became icons of the Nuevo Cine Mexicano film movement.

Hollywood

Following his success in Y tu mamá también, Luna transitioned into Hollywood, appearing in several major films. He starred in Frida (2002), Open Range (2003), and The Terminal (2004), further establishing himself as a versatile actor. Over the years, Luna continued to land roles in a variety of films, such as Milk (2008), Rudo y Cursi (2008), and Elysium (2013).

In 2016, Luna’s international fame soared when he starred as Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a role that earned him widespread recognition. He reprised this character in the 2022 Disney+ series Andor, where he also served as an executive producer. His involvement in the Star Wars universe solidified his place as a global star.

Television Success

Luna’s television career reached new heights with his portrayal of drug cartel leader Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico. His performance received critical acclaim, and the series further increased his profile as one of the most talented actors of his generation. During this period, Luna also appeared in films like If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) and Wander Darkly (2020), as well as voicing characters in animated projects like The Book of Life (2014) and Trollhunters (2020).

Business

Diego Luna is not only an accomplished actor but also a successful producer and director. Alongside Gael García Bernal, he co-founded Canana Films in 2005, a production company that has produced over 25 films and documentaries. Their work, which includes the acclaimed Sin nombre (2009) and Miss Bala (2011), has been recognized at major film festivals such as Sundance and the Independent Spirit Awards.

In 2018, Luna and Bernal left Canana Films to start a new production company, La Corriente del Golfo. They signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios in 2020, further expanding their influence in the entertainment industry. Luna has also directed films such as Abel (2010) and César Chávez (2014), earning critical praise for his work behind the camera.

Personal Life

Diego Luna was married to Mexican actress Camila Sodi from 2008 to 2013, and they have two children together. He currently divides his time between Los Angeles and Mexico City.

Diego Luna Net Worth

Diego Luna net worth is $8 million.