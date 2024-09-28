DJ Uiagalelei Siblings: All About Matayo Uiagalelei

David John Uiagalelei is an American college football quarterback currently playing for the Florida State Seminoles.

He previously played for the Clemson Tigers (2020-2022) and the Oregon State Beavers.

A five-star recruit from St. John Bosco High School, he had notable success at Clemson before transferring to Oregon State and then to Florida State for his final year of eligibility.

Uiagalelei is recognized for his strong arm and significant physical presence on the field.

Siblings

DJ has one younger brother, Matayo Uiagalelei, who plays as a defensive end for the Oregon Ducks.

Both brothers were standout players at St. John Bosco High School in California before pursuing college football.

They recently faced each other for the first time in a college game, marking a significant moment in their sibling rivalry.

Their father, Dave Uiagalelei, has expressed pride in both sons’ achievements and their close relationship throughout their football journeys.

College career

Uiagalelei began his college football journey at Clemson University, where he played from 2020 to 2022.

In his freshman year, he showcased his potential despite limited playing time behind Trevor Lawrence.

He threw for 914 yards and five touchdowns, with a standout performance against Notre Dame where he passed for 439 yards and two touchdowns in a narrow loss.

In 2021, Uiagalelei stepped into the starting quarterback role after Lawrence’s departure to the NFL.

However, his season was marked by inconsistency, as he struggled to find his rhythm.

He finished the year with 2,246 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and ten interceptions.

Despite some impressive outings, including a remarkable game against Wake Forest where he threw for 391 yards and five touchdowns, he also had disappointing performances, such as a lackluster showing against Georgia Tech.

Uiagalelei rebounded in 2022, throwing for 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

He demonstrated significant improvement throughout the season but faced challenges in the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina, where he was benched after throwing three interceptions.

This experience ultimately led him to transfer to Oregon State for his senior year.

At Oregon State in 2023, Uiagalelei had a solid season, passing for 2,621 yards and 21 touchdowns while maintaining a respectable six interceptions.

He played a pivotal role in leading the Beavers to an 8-4 record and a Sun Bowl appearance.

Uiagalelei’s best performance came in a thrilling game against USC, where he threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns.

Additionally, he showcased his athleticism by rushing for six touchdowns throughout the season.

Accolades

Uiagalelei has received several accolades throughout his college football career.

He was named to the Davey O’Brien Watch List in 2024, which recognizes the nation’s top quarterbacks.

Additionally, Uiagalelei earned spots on the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year watch lists, highlighting his status as one of the premier players in college football.

In 2023, he was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award after an impressive season at Oregon State, where he threw for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Uiagalelei also made history at Oregon State by ranking among the top in single-season passing touchdowns.

Furthermore, he has been recognized for his academic achievements, being named to the All-ACC Academic Team twice and making the ACC Honor Roll three times during his tenure at Clemson.