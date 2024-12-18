Dolphins place WR Grant DuBose on IR

Miami Dolphins receiver Grant DuBose, severely injured on a helmet-to-helmet hit on Sunday, was placed on injured reserve by the team on Tuesday.

DuBose, who was hospitalized Sunday night and Monday in Houston, has movement in all extremities, according to the Dolphins.

DuBose was down on the turf for close to 15 minutes after taking a blow to the head from safety Calen Bullock of the Texans with 9:34 left in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, won 20-12 by Houston.

Medical personnel working on DuBose cut his uniform top off of him. They eventually placed the 23-year-old on a board before putting him on the stretcher and wheeling him off the field and taking him to Memorial Hermann Medical Center. Miami also signed long snapper Jake McQuaide from the practice squad to the active roster and signed quarterback Skylar Thompson and receiver Isaiah McKenzie to the practice squad.

McQuaide, 37, has appeared in 194 career games over 14 NFL seasons. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection during a 10-season stint (2011-20) with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. He also has played for the Dallas Cowboys (2021-22), Detroit Lions (2023) and Minnesota Vikings (2024). Thompson, 27, played in three games (one start) this season for Miami and was 21 of 33 for 187 yards before being released on Saturday. In 10 games (three starts) over three seasons with the Dolphins, Thompson has passed for 721 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.