Dope as Yola Age: Cannabis Content Creator Taking YouTube By Storm

Dope as Yola, whose real name is Thomas Araujo, is 35 years old, born on September 6, 1989. He has built a powerful digital presence as a cannabis-focused YouTuber, social media personality, and entrepreneur. Best known for his engaging content about marijuana culture — including strain reviews, joint rolling tutorials, and lifestyle vlogs — Yola has become a respected voice in the cannabis community.

Dope as Yola Age 35 years (as of 2025) Date of Birth September 6, 1989 Place of Birth Merced, CA Zodiac Sign 35 years old

Early Life

Thomas Araujo grew up in the United States in a household with an older sister and a younger brother. From a young age, he showed an interest in storytelling and creativity, eventually channeling that energy into content creation. He often credits Adam Sandler as his all-time favorite person, reflecting his love for humor and laid-back charisma — qualities that now define his own public persona.

Dope as Yola YouTube Career

Dope as Yola launched his YouTube channel in October 2013, and over the years, it has grown into a powerhouse within cannabis media. As of now, the channel boasts more than 2 million subscribers and has racked up over 294 million views. His audience loves his raw, entertaining delivery and his deep knowledge of cannabis products and trends.

From strain breakdowns to hilarious anecdotes and educational content, Yola keeps his viewers engaged with a perfect balance of humor and insight. His authenticity and consistency have helped him stand out in a crowded online space.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Beyond YouTube, Yola is also a savvy businessman. He is the co-owner of Push Trees Clothing, a lifestyle brand that reflects cannabis culture through stylish, urban apparel. The brand has grown alongside his YouTube fame, becoming a recognizable label among his fan base.

His entrepreneurial spirit, combined with his dedication to cannabis education and advocacy, makes Yola more than just a content creator — he’s a cultural influencer within the industry.

Personal Life

Despite his internet fame, Dope as Yola keeps much of his personal life low-key. What is known is that family is important to him, especially the bond with his siblings, whom he often references in his content. His love for pop culture — especially comedians like Adam Sandler — adds a relatable, nostalgic touch to his videos.

Dope as Yola Age

Dope as Yola, whose real name is Thomas Araujo, is 35 years old, born on September 6, 1989.

Also Read: Islam Makhachev Siblings: Getting to Know Kurbanismail Makhachev