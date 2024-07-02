Dorinda Medley Net Worth

Dorinda Medley, an American socialite, reality television personality, and author, has a net worth of $10 million. She is best known for her role on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” (2015–2020) and her philanthropic contributions. Medley previously owned the London-based company DCL Cashmere and published the book “Make It Nice” in 2021.

Early Life

Dorinda Medley was born Dorinda Cinkala on December 13, 1964, in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, to Diane and John Cinkala. She graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in 1986 and began her career at Liz Claiborne in Manhattan.

DCL Cashmere

After her stint at Liz Claiborne, Medley moved to London and founded DCL Cashmere, catering to high-profile clients such as Princess Diana and Joan Collins. After a decade, she returned to New York City.

Real Housewives

Medley began appearing on “The Real Housewives of New York City” in 2010 as a friend of cast members LuAnn de Lesseps and Ramona Singer. She joined the main cast in 2015 during the show’s seventh season. Dorinda announced her departure from the show in August 2020, later revealing that she had been fired. She discussed her tumultuous season on the podcast “Just B With Bethenny Frankel,” describing the challenges she faced, including personal struggles and a breakup. She also appeared on the 2021 spin-off “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” and made guest appearances on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in 2016 and 2023.

Personal Life

Dorinda has one daughter, Hannah, with her first husband, Ralph Lynch. After their divorce, she married hedge fund advisor Richard Medley on July 27, 2005. Richard, who was also the chief economist for the US House Banking Committee, passed away in November 2011. Dorinda honored him on Instagram in 2021, commemorating ten years since his death.

A 2019 “Saratoga Living” article mentioned Dorinda’s relationship with John Mahdessian, owner of Madame Paulette, a couture restoration business. They split before Dorinda’s final season on “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Real Estate

In 2006, Medley purchased a 1,200 square foot apartment in New York City for $1.2 million. She listed it for sale in February 2022 for $2.495 million and sold it for $2.5 million later that year. The apartment features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a chef’s kitchen.

Bluestone Manor

Dorinda’s iconic Bluestone Manor in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, holds significant personal value. The 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion, admired by Dorinda since childhood, was bought by Richard Medley as a surprise gift in May 2005. Originally priced at $2.115 million, the house’s bluestone foundation inspired its name, given by Dorinda’s “Real Housewives” co-star Carole Radziwill. Dorinda listed the home for $4.9 million around the time of Richard’s death but eventually took it off the market. Today, Bluestone Manor is valued between $5 and $6 million.

