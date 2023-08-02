Dougherty Dozen: The TikTok Stars Amassing Millions

Dougherty Dozen, the famous family of 12 children and their parents Alicia and Joshua Dougherty, has taken the world of social media by storm.

Known for their entertaining TikTok videos, this family has not only captured hearts but also built an impressive net worth through their online presence.

Dougherty Dozen Net Worth $1.1 Million Founder Alicia and Joshua Dougherty Hometown Rochester, New York State Nationality Americans Children 12

Dougherty Dozen Net Worth

Dougherty Dozen net worth is around $1.1 million, a remarkable achievement fueled by various income streams.

They generate revenue through their popular YouTube channel, brand endorsements, commercial sponsorships, affiliate links, and jobs.

Dougherty Dozen YouTube Success and Earnings

Joining YouTube in February 2020, Dougherty Dozen quickly gained traction and now boasts an impressive 1.21 million subscribers.

Their videos receive over 63 million monthly views, translating to earnings of approximately $22,000 to $30,000 from YouTube alone. With 1.2 billion total views, they earn an estimated $1,000 per day through monetized views.

TikTok and Sponsorships

With over 5 million followers on TikTok, Dougherty Dozen continues to charm audiences with their content. While TikTok income is lower compared to YouTube, they capitalize on paid partnerships to boost their earnings.

Sponsored posts command fees of around $9,000 to $15,000, making it another significant revenue stream for the family.

Diversified Income Sources

Apart from their thriving social media presence, Joshua Dougherty supplements their earnings with his job as a teacher and head coach for the Modified B football team at Mendon High School, New York.

The couple’s affiliations with recommended products on Amazon also contribute to their wealth, as they earn a commission from purchases made through their links.

A Journey of Love and Family

Joshua Brian Dougherty and Alicia Lee Dougherty, the founders of Dougherty Dozen, have a heartwarming backstory. After struggling with infertility for nine years and experiencing multiple miscarriages, they decided to adopt.

They opened their hearts and home to six children with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD), giving them a loving family.

Dougherty Dozen Journey to TikTok Stardom

Dougherty Dozen’s YouTube channel, started in 2020, provides a glimpse into their daily lives, capturing moments of raising their 12 children.

Their genuine and relatable content resonates with viewers worldwide, earning them a devoted following. They expanded their presence to TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, further solidifying their position as social media sensations.

A Loving and Compassionate Family

The Dougherty Dozen founders epitomize love and compassion.

Their decision to adopt children with special needs, enduring hardships and joys, showcases their dedication to providing a loving home for their family.

The journey of adoption and biological births blended into a beautiful narrative of love and resilience.

Dougherty Dozen’s success story stands as a testament to the power of family and the impact of genuine connections on social media.

With each heartwarming video and endearing post, they continue to win the hearts of millions and grow their net worth, all while spreading love and positivity to the world.

