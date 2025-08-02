DP Kindiki says empowerment critical for better livelihoods

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki defended ongoing empowerment initiatives aimed at boosting groups and Saccos at the grassroots calling on Kenyans not to be distracted by opponents.

Speaking on Saturday during Molo Constituency Economic Empowerment held in Molo town, NakuruCounty, Kindiki said the program is an effort to complement government initiatives to increase income for the majority of Kenyans.

“The economy is built from the bottom going up. That is why we are empowering those at the bottom of the economic pyramid,” he stated.

As he outlined the development projects in the roads, electricity, health, water and agriculture sectors, he said it is necessary to also economically empower those at the bottom to enable them to draw more income from the nation’s growth.

“As we build more roads, increase electricity connection, improve healthcare and turnaround farm productivity, we will continue to support ordinary wananchi with whatever we can to better their lives,” he added.

In furtherance of the nation’s infrastructure expansion, the government will commence dualling of the Rironi-Mau Summit which will ease movement from Nairobi to the Western parts of the country through NakuruCounty.

On Saturday, Prof. Kindiki assured the residents that the plan is on course and ground-breaking is planned for the coming weeks.

“We will break the ground in a few weeks and ensure construction of the road that will see the economy of Nakuru and other counties along the highway to go up significantly,” DP indicated.

While enumerating productive interventions implemented in various sectors to ensure better livelihoods, the DP said the administration will not relent in nation building and continued pursuit of economic growth.

In line with this, he said the provision of subsidized fertilizer will be enhanced with the focus on ways to make it cheaper and accessible after it was cut to Sh2, 500 per bag from Sh7000 three years ago.

The construction of modern markets has picked up pace with Molo Constituency, a beneficiary of two in Molo and Elburgon towns.

The constituency has also been allocated Sh257 million for expansion of last-mile electricity connection.

At the same time, Prof. Kindiki reiterated the government’s assurance not to cut funds for free primary and secondary education as promised by President William Ruto.

“The previous governments employed less than 5000 teachers every year before President Ruto took over in 2022. Since then we have employed 76, 000 teachers and another 24, 000 will be employed by this December,” he said.

Further, the government has increased allocation for the Higher Education Loans Board from Sh36 billion to Sh41 billion thus making available more funds for students. This is in addition to reduced fees for the learners.

On the ongoing SHA registration, the second-in-command urged residents to get enrolled to access the medical care benefits.

With the development footprint nationally, the DP asked the opposition to get ready for tough campaigns when the time comes.

“We will come with our scorecard and we will challenge them to tell us,” he noted.