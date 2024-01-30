DPP Seeks To Withdraw Charges Against 13 in Sh122 Million Heist at Gov’t Advertising Agency

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Tuesday applied to withdraw charges against 13 people implicated in the theft of Sh122 million from the Government Advertising Agency (GAA).

The 13 accused persons are Ishiundu Itemere, Edith Kinda, Amos Matanga, Gladys Bwora, Gladys Isaka, Agren Jessica Ateko, Rachel Wanjiru, Nelly Nachomba, Sammy Makau, Martin Njoroge, Hannah Wangari, Edmond Njenga and Victor Owino.

They were charged alongside Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula.

On Tuesday, the prosecution said the case against the remaining accused persons will proceed to the logical conclusion.

The DPP also requested for two weeks to amend the charge sheet against the remaining accused persons.

The court will give its ruling on the application to withdraw charges against the 13 persons on February 8.

In the case, Savula and the others are accused of stealing Sh122 million from the Government Advertising Agency (GAA).

He, along with former ICT Principal Secretary Sammy Itemere, are accused of stealing money meant for paying pending bills to advertisers.

Last year, the prosecution said that some of the accused in the case had written to the his office requesting a review of the charges.

After reviewing the request, the DPP noted that there is new and compelling evidence that is material to the case.

“The new information is significant and is likely to affect the cause of this hearing and it’s on this basis that we ask this court to grant us two weeks to consult with the accused persons’ advocates,” the court heard.