DR Congo Secures Thrilling Victory in AFCON Shootout Against Egypt

In a riveting Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash at San Pedro, DR Congo emerged victorious with an 8-7 win in a penalty shootout after a tense 1-1 draw against Egypt. The Laurent Pokou Stadium witnessed a dramatic encounter, as Egypt’s goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal missed his crucial penalty, allowing Congo DR to advance to the quarterfinals where they will face Guinea in Abidjan on Friday.

The game saw Meschack Elia giving DR Congo an early lead with a header virtually on the goal line, but Mostafa Mohamed equalized for Egypt with his fourth tournament goal from the penalty spot just before halftime. The absence of injured talisman Mohamed Salah and a red card for Egypt midfielder Mohamed Hamdy in extra time added to the intensity, leading the match to a shootout.

This victory for DR Congo marks the first time in 50 years that they have beaten Egypt in a Cup of Nations clash, reminiscent of their triumph in the semifinals half a century ago. The win also highlights Egypt’s struggle to secure a decisive outcome in regular time, with their sixth consecutive draw dating back to the previous tournament in Cameroon.

The game’s turning point came in extra time when Hamdy received a red card, forcing The Pharaohs to adopt a defensive stance. Despite Abou Gabal’s earlier success in converting a penalty, his miss in the shootout became a pivotal moment, ultimately sealing Egypt’s exit from the tournament.

The clash in San Pedro showcased DR Congo’s resilience and determination, as they capitalized on their opportunities to secure a historic victory. The Ivory Coast tournament has seen both teams involved in a series of draws, underscoring the competitive nature of the matches.

As DR Congo advances to the quarterfinals, their clash with Guinea promises to be another exciting encounter. Stay tuned for the latest updates and highlights from the Africa Cup of Nations as the action unfolds in Abidjan on Friday.