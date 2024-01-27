Angola Secures Quarter-Final Berth in Africa Cup of Nations, Defeating Namibia in Dramatic Clash

Pedro Gonçalves’ Angola squad achieved a historic feat by advancing to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, marking only their third appearance at this stage. In a thrilling match against Namibia, both teams found themselves down to 10 players in a highly charged encounter that witnessed two goals and two red cards within the first 45 minutes.

⌚️ FULL-TIME! Gelson Dala & Mabululu star again as Angola beat Namibia with 3 goals to none. 🇦🇴#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #ANGNAM pic.twitter.com/RUonPO2idt — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 27, 2024

The game kicked off unfavorably for Angola as goalkeeper Neblú received a straight red card for handling the ball outside the penalty area after a chip attempt by Namibia’s forward Bethuel Muzeu. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Angola displayed resilience in their attacking play, quickly equalizing with a well-executed move finished by Gelson Dala.

Namibia, trailing 1-0, faced an uphill battle that became steeper when Lubeni Pombili Haukongo received a second yellow card, resulting in a red card. Pedro Gonçalves’ side capitalized on the free kick awarded for Haukongo’s offense, extending their lead as Dala secured his second goal of the match with a header in the 18-yard box.

The second half saw a more composed gameplay as Angola aimed to protect their lead, leading to a reduction in the game’s intensity. Despite adopting a more defensive approach, Angola remained a threat on the counter-attack, exemplified by their third goal. Breaking through Namibia’s stretched defense, Mabululu curled in a stylish right-footed shot midway through the second half, securing the victory for Angola.

This remarkable achievement for Angola marks their first quarter-final appearance since hosting the tournament in 2010, and Pedro Gonçalves is determined to surpass their previous performance. On the other hand, Namibia’s inaugural AFCON knockout fixture concludes in disappointment, with the early red card to goalkeeper Neblú identified as a missed opportunity for the Brave Warriors.