Dr King’ori Bids Farewell To “The Wicked Edition” on NTV After 7 Years

Felix Omondi, popularly known as Dr King’ori, has announced the conclusion of his long-standing show, “The Wicked Edition,” on NTV.

The announcement came during the broadcast of the final episode on January 12, 2024, after seven years and over 300 episodes.

While keeping his next move under wraps, Dr King’ori assured his dedicated fan base that they can expect more comedy content on his YouTube channel.

“Welcome to the last edition of The Wicked Edition on NTV airing tonight (7:30pm) Friday the 12th of January 2024,” Dr King’ori said.

Over the years, “The Wicked Edition” became a notable platform, featuring interviews with numerous talented individuals and celebrities in Kenya, gaining widespread popularity with over 70 million views.

He expressed gratitude to NTV for providing a nurturing home for the show, leading to his recognition at the Kalasha Awards and a nomination for the Best Performance in TV Comedy and Best TV Comedy in Kenya for the upcoming 2024 edition.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Hints At Retiring From Music To Focus On Acting

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude towards NTV Kenya for being our nurturing home – a platform where creativity met with opportunity. To every member of the creative team, crew and every guest on each episode your passion and talent have been the cornerstone of our success.”

Fans on social media joined in celebrating the comedian’s achievements and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

“This is growth. Congratulations on your new endeavor,” expressed one fan on Facebook, while another shared a personal anecdote, stating: “I remember my daughter when she was two; she would refuse to eat, but when ‘The Wicked Edition’ started, her appetite would instantly return. She is now 8. All the best, doc.”