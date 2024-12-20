Drake London Siblings: Meet Makayla London

Drake London, born on July 24, 2001, is a professional wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.

He played college football at USC and was selected eighth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Standing at 6’4″ and weighing 213 pounds, London made an immediate impact, recording 72 receptions for 866 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season.

In 2023, he continued to excel with 69 receptions for 905 yards and two touchdowns.

Siblings

Drake has one sibling, an older sister named Makayla London, born on December 27, 1995.

They share a close bond, and she has been seen supporting him at various games throughout his career.

Their parents are Dwan and Cindi London, who have also been actively involved in attending Drake’s games.

College career

London began his college football journey at the University of Southern California (USC) in 2019, where he quickly made a name for himself as a talented wide receiver with impressive size and athleticism.

During his freshman season, he played in 12 games, recording 39 receptions for 567 yards and three touchdowns.

His performance showcased his potential and ability to make big plays, setting the stage for his future success.

In the 2020 season, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, London continued to shine, finishing with 33 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns in just six games.

His skills in contested catches and route running became increasingly evident.

However, it was during his junior year in 2021 that London truly broke out.

He had a stellar start to the season, accumulating 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in only eight games before suffering an ankle injury that ended his season.

His remarkable performance earned him several accolades, including First-team All-Pac-12 honors and the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year award, positioning him as one of the top wide receiver prospects for the NFL Draft.

NFL career

London was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him one of the first wide receivers taken that year.

In his rookie season, London quickly adapted to the NFL level, finishing with 72 receptions for 866 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

He became a key target for quarterback Marcus Mariota, showcasing his ability to make contested catches and run precise routes.

In his second season in 2023, London continued to build on his rookie success.

He recorded 69 receptions for 905 yards and two touchdowns, demonstrating consistency and reliability as a primary receiving option for the Falcons.

His chemistry with quarterback Desmond Ridder improved throughout the season, leading to several highlight-reel plays, including impressive catches in crucial moments.

London is known for several key attributes that contribute to his success on the field including his size and strength.

Accolades

London has received several notable accolades throughout his football career.

In 2021, he was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, becoming the first USC player to win this award since Marqise Lee in 2012, despite missing the final four games of the season due to an ankle injury.

He finished that season with 1,084 receiving yards, 88 receptions, and 7 touchdowns in just eight games, leading all Pac-12 receivers in yards and receptions at the time of his injury.

Additionally, London was recognized as USC’s Most Valuable Player and Offensive Perimeter Player of the Year for the same season.

He was a semifinalist for both the Biletnikoff Award and the Maxwell Award, which honor the nation’s top receiver and player, respectively.