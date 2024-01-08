Driver Killed, Many Injured in Bomet Accident

A matatu driver was Monday morning killed in a road crash along the Narok-Bomet highway involving two vehicles.

The accident happened at Tegero area along Narok-Bomet road and involved a Toyota Hiace matatu belonging to Transcar Galaxy Sacco and Mitsubishi Fuso lorry after a head on collision.

The accident happened at about 1 am as the matatu was headed for Nairobi.

As a result, the matatu driver was killed on the spot while five passengers were seriously injured and eleven passengers slightly injured.

The injured were rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital.

Police officers from Ololulunga police station said heavy rains hampered rescue mission at the scene.

There are fears the toll may increase, police said.

This is the latest accident to happen this year, which have claimed tens of lives. Many others are nursing wounds in hospitals.