fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Driver Killed, Many Injured in Bomet Accident

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read

    A matatu driver was Monday morning killed in a road crash along the Narok-Bomet highway involving two vehicles.

    The accident happened at Tegero area along Narok-Bomet road and involved a Toyota Hiace matatu belonging to Transcar Galaxy Sacco and Mitsubishi Fuso lorry after a head on collision.

    The accident happened at about 1 am as the matatu was headed for Nairobi.

    As a result, the matatu driver was killed on the spot while five passengers were seriously injured and eleven passengers slightly injured.

    The injured were rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital.

    Police officers from Ololulunga police station said heavy rains hampered rescue mission at the scene.

    There are fears the toll may increase, police said.

    This is the latest accident to happen this year, which have claimed tens of lives. Many others are nursing wounds in hospitals.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    IG Koome Orders Action Against Officers who Teargassed Raila Birthday Attendees

    Driver Killed, Many Injured in Bomet Accident

     
    Coast Region Police Bosses Moved Over Voi Evictions 

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X