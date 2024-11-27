Dyson Daniels Siblings: Getting to Know Kai and Dash Daniels

Dyson Daniels is an Australian professional basketball player for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.

He was selected eighth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans before being traded to the Hawks in July 2024.

Daniels is known for his exceptional defensive skills, currently leading the league in steals at 3.2 per game, and has made a significant impact on the court with his versatility and athleticism.

Siblings

Dyson has two siblings, an older brother named Kai Daniels, who plays college basketball at Regis University, and a younger brother named Dash Daniels.

The family is supportive of each other’s athletic pursuits, with Dyson’s parents also having a background in sports, particularly basketball.

Career

Daniels began his basketball journey in Australia, playing for the Bendigo Braves, a club in NBL1, which is Australia’s semi-professional basketball league.

His performance with the Braves showcased his potential as a versatile player, leading him to join the NBA Global Academy.

This academy is designed to develop young international players, and during his time there, Daniels excelled, earning a silver medal at the 2021 Australian Under-20 Championships.

In 2021, instead of pursuing a traditional college basketball route, Daniels opted to join the NBA G League Ignite, a program aimed at preparing young players for the NBA.

This decision allowed him to compete against older, more experienced players while receiving professional coaching.

During the 2021-2022 season with the Ignite, he averaged 12 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

His ability to contribute in multiple areas of the game highlighted his versatility and potential as a future NBA player.

NBA career

Daniels’ hard work paid off when he was selected as the eighth overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He quickly became known for his versatility on both ends of the court, contributing as a guard who could facilitate offense while also being a tenacious defender.

After two seasons with the Pelicans, Daniels was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in July 2024 as part of a roster reshaping strategy by both teams.

With the Hawks, he has continued to develop his game and has made a significant impact.

Accolades

Daniels is recognized as a strong contender for the NBA Hustle Award, which honors players for their effort plays that don’t always appear in the box score, such as deflections and loose ball recoveries.

He leads the league with an impressive average of 7.3 deflections per game and has contested the fourth-most shots among guards, showcasing his defensive tenacity.

Daniels is also generating buzz for the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award due to his remarkable defensive performances, including leading the league with 88 deflections and averaging 3.7 steals per game, which could tie the all-time record for average steals in a season.

Despite facing challenges due to his team’s overall defensive performance, his individual stats place him prominently in discussions for both DPOY and Most Improved Player (MIP), as he has significantly increased his scoring and overall contributions compared to previous seasons.