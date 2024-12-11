€320 Million Secured For Nairobi’s Clean Core BRT Project

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced a significant breakthrough for the city’s public transport system following the approval of €320 million in financing for the Clean Core Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line 3.

The funding has been secured from the European Investment Bank (EIB), the French Development Agency (AFD), and the European Union (EU).

Speaking during a meeting with representatives of the funding partners, Governor Sakaja lauded the project as a game-changer in addressing Nairobi’s traffic congestion and advancing eco-friendly urban mobility.

“This funding represents a monumental step for Nairobi’s transport infrastructure. Our partners—the EIB, AFD, and EU—have approved €320 million for the Clean Core BRT Line 3. This is a historic moment for our city,” Sakaja said.

The first phase of the project will involve the construction of a 12-kilometer route connecting Dandora to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) via Juja Road. The second phase will extend the network to link Tala to Dandora in the east and KNH to Ngong in the west.

At the heart of the Clean Core BRT system is a fleet of electric buses aimed at providing Nairobi residents with a reliable, efficient, and sustainable public transport alternative. The project aligns with the city’s broader goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving the quality of urban life.

“This isn’t just about buses; it’s about transforming how our people live, work, and move,” Sakaja emphasized. “Cleaner, safer, and more efficient transportation will uplift the livelihoods of millions of Nairobians.”

The funding approval marks the culmination of months of negotiations between Nairobi County and international development partners. Feasibility studies and preliminary designs for the BRT system have already been completed, and construction is set to begin in early 2025.

The Clean Core BRT is part of Nairobi’s comprehensive urban mobility plan, which also includes enhanced pedestrian infrastructure, non-motorized transport options, and the integration of smart technology to manage traffic.

By significantly cutting commute times, the project is expected to benefit both residents and businesses, easing the economic burden caused by Nairobi’s notorious traffic congestion.

Governor Sakaja urged all stakeholders to rally behind the project as construction approaches. “This is a partnership for Nairobi’s future. We are committed to delivering a world-class transport system for our people.”