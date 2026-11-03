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    EACC Announces Deputy Chief Executive Officer Vacancy

    David WafulaBy No Comments1 Min Read

    The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced a vacancy for the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

    In a notice issued on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, the commission invited interested and qualified candidates to apply for the position.

    EACC said details of the job description, qualifications and other requirements are available on its official website.

    The commission has set Monday, November 16, 2026, at 5.00 p.m. as the deadline for receiving applications.

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