EACC Arrests, Grills Oparanya, Two Wives Over Over Graft Claims

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and his two wives were Wednesday arrested by anti-graft agency over corruption and economic crimes committed during his tenure as the governor.

The three were arrested from their Nairobi home and taken to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices for grilling.

An official at Integrity Centre Police Station, Nairobi said they were recording statements.

EACC officers raided his Lang’ata home and his rural home at Emabole village, Butere.

Read: I Would Rather Resign From Politics than Join DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza – Oparanya

They arrested him and his wife Priscillah before being driven to Integrity Centre.

ODM confirmed the arrest saying no information had been given as to why they have been arrested.

Our DPL @GovWOparanya has been arrested by officers from the @DCI_Kenya. Oparanya together with his wife Madam Priscillah are currently at the @EACCKenya offices at Integrity Centre. No information has been given as to why they have been arrested & why they are being questioned. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) August 23, 2023

Those privy to the goings-on say the trio was arrested over the spending of Sh1.3 billion between 2013-2022 when he was in office.

“Investigations are currently in preliminary stages. We have searched his properties. Interrogation is ongoing and we cannot tell what time it will end,” an insider is quoted by The Star.

In 2017, the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee (PAIC) summoned the EACC over Oparanya’s refusal to honour summons regarding a Sh30 million expenditure.

“Following the refusal by the Governor of Kakamega, we have resolved to call a meeting to deliberate appropriate action to be taken against Mr Oparanya,” said then West Pokot Senator John Lonyangapuo.

Lonyangapuo then accused Oparanya of defying PAIC sanctions to answer audit queries for the financial years 2014/15, 15/16 and 16/17.

“He is unable to account on how money was spent. He must resign for failing to account for resources devolved to the counties from the national government through the Senate,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...