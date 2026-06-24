EACC Arrests Security Firm Director Over Alleged Sh5.4 Million Procurement Fraud

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a director of a security company over an alleged procurement fraud involving a Sh5.4 million security services contract at Keroka Technical Training Institute.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the commission said Gilbert Momanyi Maturwe, a director of Gimo Security and Investigation Services Limited, was arrested following investigations into the award and execution of the contract.

According to EACC, investigations established that the company was awarded a security services contract valued at Sh257,000 per month for two financial years, amounting to Sh5,448,000.

However, the commission alleged that despite a reduction in the number of security guards deployed under the contract, payments continued to be made at the full contract rate.

“Investigations established that the company was awarded a security services contract valued at Sh257,000 per month for two financial years, amounting to Sh5,448,000. However, despite a reduction in the number of security guards deployed under the contract, payments continued to be made at the full contract rate,” EACC said.

The anti-graft agency further stated that a Tax Compliance Certificate submitted by the company during the tendering process was allegedly falsified and did not originate from the Kenya Revenue Authority system.

Upon completion of investigations, EACC forwarded the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved charges of procurement fraud, uttering a false document and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The suspect was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kisii on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The court released him on a cash bail of Sh1 million or an alternative bond of Sh2 million with two sureties of a similar amount.

Additionally, the court ordered Maturwe to deposit his passport pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The matter is scheduled for mention on July 6, 2026.