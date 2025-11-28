EACC, Kenya Editors’ Guild sign MoU to strengthen partnership

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) to strengthen collaboration with the media in the fight against corruption.

The MoU, signed on Friday, November 28, 2025, during the Guild’s annual convention in Kilifi, formalizes the ongoing engagements between EACC and the media.

Speaking during the convention, EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud announced plans for more structured engagements, training, and capacity-building programs to deepen cooperation between the Commission and journalists.

Mohamud noted that the media remains a crucial partner in shaping public debate, exposing wrongdoing, and holding institutions accountable.

“The media acts as both a powerful ally and a vigilant watchdog,” he said. “Strengthening our partnership is key to building a society grounded in honesty, fairness, and justice.”

EACC has been holding Press Clubs in collaboration with KEG to demystify the work of the Commission and elicit public support in the anti-corruption fight.

During one of the Press Clubs held earlier this year at Sarova Hotel, Nairobi, Mohamud emphasized that the fight against corruption cannot be won by EACC alone and urged the media to remain proactive in exposing wrongdoing.

“I invite the media to work closely with us. Together, we can ensure that corruption does not rob our nation of a bright future,” he said.

Mohamud further underscored the media’s critical role in shaping public discourse and holding leaders accountable, calling for the formalization of engagements with media stakeholders for more structured interventions.

So far, EACC has conducted five capacity-building workshops for journalists in Nyeri, Machakos, Nakuru, Kisumu, and Mombasa, aimed at improving the accuracy of reporting and building public confidence in the anti-corruption effort.

The commission says the collaboration with the media is key in the war on graft.