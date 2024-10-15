EJ Johnson’s Net Worth

EJ Johnson, an American socialite and reality television personality, has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Best known as the son of NBA legend Magic Johnson, EJ made a name for himself in the entertainment industry through his appearance on the E! reality series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills and his own spinoff show, EJNYC. In addition to his reality TV career, EJ has also made his mark in the world of fashion commentary and voice acting, carving out his own path as a rising star.

Early Life

Earvin “EJ” Johnson III was born on June 4, 1992, in Beverly Hills, California, to basketball icon Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie. EJ grew up alongside his older brother Andre and younger sister Elisa in a household that embraced his individuality. At the age of 17, EJ came out to his family as gay, and with their full support, he later came out publicly in 2013. However, due to the homophobic views of the West Angeles Church of God in Christ, where he was raised as a Pentecostal Christian, EJ decided to leave the church.

For his education, EJ attended New York University, where he pursued a degree in hospitality with a focus on event design and planning. This experience not only broadened his understanding of the industry but also helped shape his career in fashion and entertainment.

Television Career

EJ’s television journey began in 2014, when he became a recurring cast member on the E! reality show Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. The show, which followed the luxurious lives of young and wealthy socialites, also featured Morgan Stewart, Roxy Sowlaty, Jonny Drubel, Dorothy Wang, and Brendan Fitzpatrick. Due to his popularity, EJ was promoted to a main cast member in the second season, a position he maintained until the show ended after its fourth season.

Following the cancellation of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills in 2016, EJ launched his own reality series, EJNYC. The spinoff focused on his personal life and experiences, making it one of the first reality shows to highlight the life of a young LGBTQ+ person of color. Despite its groundbreaking approach, EJNYC only lasted for six episodes before being canceled.

Apart from reality TV, EJ has made a name for himself as a fashion commentator, covering events like New York Fashion Week and appearing on Fashion Police. He also appeared as a guest star in the fourth season of BET’s reality TV parody Real Husbands of Hollywood. Over the years, EJ has continued to build his brand, even venturing into voice acting in 2022. He voiced Michael Collins, a gender non-conforming and openly gay character, on the Disney+ animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Personal Life

EJ Johnson is known for his bold, androgynous fashion choices, which have garnered him attention and praise in the LGBTQ+ community. His distinctive style often challenges gender norms, blending masculine and feminine elements. While he once considered transitioning after Caitlyn Jenner’s public revelation, EJ ultimately chose not to, embracing his identity as a gender non-conforming individual.

In 2015, EJ underwent a sleeve gastrectomy to aid in his weight loss journey, a transformation that contributed to his confidence and self-expression. His social circle includes other well-known celebrity children such as Kyra Kennedy, Andrew Warren, Tiffany Trump, and Gaïa Jacquet-Matisse, collectively dubbed the “Rich Kids of Instagram” by the New York Post and the “Snap Pack” by the New York Times.

EJ Johnson Net Worth

