Eliud Kipchoge Faces Heartbreak at Paris 2024 Olympics: Fails to Finish Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge’s bid to secure a third Olympic marathon title at the Paris 2024 Games ended in disappointment as he failed to finish the race on Saturday morning. Despite a promising start, the two-time Olympic champion struggled as deteriorating conditions took their toll.

Kipchoge, who has been a dominant force in marathon running, experienced a significant setback when he began showing signs of distress, particularly holding his left hip in pain. His race ended at the 31km mark, where he made the decision to withdraw after a long, painful struggle.

In a poignant moment, Kipchoge was seen waiting for the last runner, Ser-Od Bat-Ochir, to pass before officially pulling out of the race. The five-time Berlin Marathon champion’s decision to withdraw was met with a deep sense of regret and reflection.

“It is my worst marathon. I have never done a DNF (Did Not Finish) before,” Kipchoge told Olympics.com. “That’s life. Like a boxer, I have been knocked down, I have won, I have come second, eighth, tenth, fifth – now I did not finish. That’s life.”

Kipchoge’s challenging season had begun on a low note, with a 10th-place finish at the Tokyo Marathon, and he had hinted at personal difficulties following threats to his life and his family after the death of fellow runner Kelvin Kiptum.

The marathon legend, who won gold in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, was aiming to make history as the first marathoner to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals. Following his disappointing performance in Paris, Kipchoge suggested he might be considering retiring from competitive running, hinting at a shift towards inspiring others in new ways rather than continuing his storied career.

As Kipchoge contemplates his future, the marathon gold went to Tamirat Tola, with Benson Kipruto securing the bronze medal, marking a significant moment in the marathon event.