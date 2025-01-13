Ella Purnell Siblings: Get to Know Noa, Enzo and Leon

Ella Purnell is a British actress born on September 17, 1996, in London.

She began her career as a child actress, appearing in films like Never Let Me Go and Maleficent.

Purnell gained recognition for her roles in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and Sweetbitter, a TV series where she played the lead character Tess.

She has also starred in Yellowjackets, voiced Jinx in Arcane, and appeared in Fallout. She recently received the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at the 2024 Canneseries Festival.

Siblings

Ella has three younger half-brothers named Noa, Enzo, and Leon Reid. They are from her father’s second marriage to Isabelle Peterson Reid.

While specific details about her family life are not extensively documented, it is known that Ella comes from a multicultural family and has a close relationship with her siblings.

Career

Purnell began her career in the performing arts at a young age, performing in the West End production of “Oliver!” when she was just 12 years old.

This early experience likely helped her develop her stage presence and acting skills.

Her film debut came with the role of young Ruth in the 2010 film Never Let Me Go, an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel.

As she grew older, Purnell took on more significant roles. She appeared in “Intruders” and “Kick-Ass 2”, further establishing herself in the film industry.

One of her most notable roles was as Emma Bloom in Tim Burton’s “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”.

This film allowed her to work with a renowned director and be part of a unique and imaginative story.

Purnell’s transition to television was successful, with a starring role in the Starz series “Sweetbitter”. She played Tess, a young woman navigating her life in New York City.

This role showcased her ability to carry a series and explore complex character development.

In 2021, she began starring in the Showtime series “Yellowjackets,” a psychological drama about a group of high school soccer players who survive a plane crash in the wilderness.

In addition to her live-action roles, Purnell has also ventured into voice acting, notably voicing Jinx in the Netflix animated series “Arcane”.

Currently, she is starring in the series “Fallout”, based on the popular video game franchise. This role continues to demonstrate her versatility and ability to adapt to different genres and formats.

Purnell’s talent and dedication have earned her recognition in the industry.

She recently received the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at the 2024 Canneseries Festival, highlighting her growth and potential as a rising star in the entertainment world.

Accolades

Purnell won the Annie Award for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Media Production for her role as Jinx in “Arcane” in 2022.

Purnell has also been recognized for her performances in “Yellowjackets,” earning nominations and awards, including an “An Irish Person” TV Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Recently, she received the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at the 2024 Canneseries Festival, acknowledging her versatility and growth as an actress.

Despite being overlooked for an Emmy nomination for her role in “Fallout,” her performance was highly praised, with many considering it Emmy-worthy.

Additionally, “Fallout” has won several awards, further highlighting her contribution to successful projects.