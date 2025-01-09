Chase Daniel Siblings: Get to Know Lynsey Daniel Skoch

Chase Daniel is a former American professional football player who played as a quarterback in the National Football League (NFL).

Born on October 7, 1986, in Irving, Texas, he played college football for the Missouri Tigers, earning second-team All-American honors in 2007.

Daniel had a 14-year NFL career, playing for teams like the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers.

He is a Super Bowl champion with the Saints and is married to Hillary Daniel, with whom he has three children.

Daniel is now involved in media, hosting “The Chase Daniel Show” and working with Fox Sports.

Siblings

Daniel has one sister named Lynsey Daniel Skoch.

However, compared to her famous brother, not much is known about Lynsey’s career or personal life.

College career

Daniel attended the University of Missouri from 2005 to 2008.

During his time with the Missouri Tigers, he established himself as one of the most successful quarterbacks in school history.

In 2007, Daniel was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding college football player.

He was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2007, reflecting his exceptional performance in the conference.

Daniel set numerous records at Missouri, including career passing yards (12,515), touchdown passes (101), and total offense (13,485 yards).

Under his leadership, the Tigers achieved significant success, including two Big 12 North division titles.

NFL career

Daniel entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2009 with the Washington Redskins but did not make the team’s final roster.

He then signed with the New Orleans Saints, where he began his NFL career as a backup quarterback.

Also Read: Carson Steele Siblings: Meet Kesslar Steele

Daniel played for several teams throughout his career. He was part of the Saints team that won Super Bowl XLIV, although he did not play in the championship game.

After leaving the Saints, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs, where he served as a backup to Alex Smith from 2013 to 2015.

Daniel also played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and briefly returned to the Saints in 2017.

He then played for the Chicago Bears in 2018, the Detroit Lions from 2019 to 2020, and concluded his NFL playing career with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2021 to 2022.

Throughout his career, Daniel was known for his ability to manage games effectively as a backup quarterback.

Although he never became a full-time starter, he was valued for his reliability and experience.

Daniel’s last NFL game was in Week 18 of the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Although he has not officially announced his retirement from football, his transition into media roles suggests a shift away from active playing.

He is now involved in hosting The Chase Daniel Show and working with Fox Sports.

Accolades

In college, Daniel was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2007, finishing fourth in the voting.

He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a consensus second-team All-American in 2007.

Daniel also holds multiple records at the University of Missouri, including career passing yards (12,515), touchdown passes (101), and total offense (13,485 yards).

In the NFL, Daniel’s achievements were more about his reliability as a backup quarterback.

He was part of the Super Bowl XLIV champion New Orleans Saints in 2009, although he did not play in the championship game.

Daniel’s career spanned 13 seasons with several teams, including the Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Post-football, Daniel has been inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the University of Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame for his contributions to Missouri football.