Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Exchange Words Over Proposed Cage Fight

In a turn of events that has captured the attention of the tech world, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are at odds over their proposed cage fight.

The rivalry between the two billionaire entrepreneurs took a new twist as Zuckerberg dismissed Musk’s intentions, claiming he “isn’t serious” about the bout.

Zuckerberg, the head of Meta, took to his social media platform Threads to express his frustration. He asserted that he had offered Musk a concrete date for the fight, but Musk had offered excuses instead of confirming.

This comes after Musk suggested on his own messaging platform, X, that he was ready to fight as soon as Monday.

The saga began in June when Musk tweeted about being up for a cage fight with Zuckerberg.

The Meta CEO, who has martial arts training, promptly responded with “send me location,” sparking a wave of excitement.

Despite the bravado and media buzz that followed, the two tech titans have yet to nail down a date for the much-anticipated showdown. This has raised doubts among their followers regarding whether the fight will ever take place.

The duel’s intrigue was further compounded by the launch of Threads in July, Meta’s rival messaging app to X.

Threads garnered over 100 million sign-ups within a week, although this number has since declined. X continues to maintain a user base of around 350 million. However, the situation escalated when Musk threatened to sue Meta for “unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets.”

Last week, Zuckerberg proposed August 26th for the fight. However, on Friday, Italy’s culture minister revealed that he had engaged with Musk regarding hosting the event in Italy as a charity function. Musk even suggested an “ancient Rome theme.”

But Zuckerberg’s recent statement on Threads was a clear indication that he’s losing patience with the ongoing back-and-forth.

He emphasized that if Musk is genuinely interested in a real date and an official event, he knows how to reach him. Otherwise, he stated, it’s time to move on from the spectacle.

Musk responded on X by calling Zuckerberg a “chicken” and posted a text message exchange between them.

In the exchange, Musk suggests a Monday fight in Zuckerberg’s Octagon, the eight-sided ring used for cage fights. He also quipped about his lack of practice and referenced their size difference. Musk, known for his penchant for playful banter, even mused that perhaps Zuckerberg is a “modern-day Bruce Lee.”

