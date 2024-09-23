Elon Musk’s X Platform To Comply With Court Orders In Brazil To Resume Operations

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, is set to comply with Brazilian court demands in an effort to resume operations in the country and end a legal dispute with the Supreme Court.

The platform was shut down in late August for failing to follow orders related to moderating hate speech and misinformation.

On Saturday, the Brazilian Supreme Court requested that X present official documents confirming its new legal representative in the country.

This move came after X representatives began signaling their willingness to cooperate with the court, even though the company initially resisted.

X has now appointed a new legal representative, addressing one of the key requirements set by the court.

The Supreme Court judge, Alexandre de Moraes, gave X five days to provide commercial records proving that Rachel de Oliveira Conceicao has been formally named as the company’s representative in Brazil.

Under Brazilian law, foreign companies must have a legal representative who is responsible for managing legal issues within the country.

Previously, X had a legal representative in Brazil but decided to close its local offices and lay off its staff in mid-August, which escalated the ongoing legal conflict.

The court’s demands included stricter moderation of hate speech and misinformation, actions that Musk had previously criticized as censorship.

As part of the conditions to resume operations, X must also block certain accounts involved in a hate speech investigation and pay fines exceeding $3 million.

The platform initially refused to comply with these orders, calling them “illegal,” but X’s lawyers have since confirmed that the platform will settle the fines and block the accounts as required. However, it remains unclear which accounts are targeted, as the investigation is confidential.

Despite the ban, some users in Brazil were able to access the platform briefly on Wednesday due to an update that bypassed the court’s block.

However, X’s compliance with the court’s conditions is expected to formally restore full operations in the coming days.