    Emmanuel Wanyonyi Wins Gold in 800m at Paris 2024 Olympics

    Emmanuel Wanyonyi showcased exceptional talent and determination as he clinched the gold medal in the men’s 800m at the Paris 2024 Olympics, setting a personal best of 1:41.19. The Kenyan youngster outpaced his competitors, Marco Arop and Djamel Sedjati, who finished second and third with times of 1:41.20 and 1:41.50, respectively. Wanyonyi’s remarkable performance solidifies his status as a rising star in athletics.

    Wanyonyi, who only turned 20 on August 1, is now the third fastest man ever over the 800m distance. His impressive season included a road mile world record at 3:54.56 during the Adizero Road to Records and a victory at the Kip Keino Classic. Despite a setback at the Kenyan Olympic trials, where he tripped and fell, Wanyonyi successfully appealed for inclusion and won the men’s 800m final with a time of 1:41.70, marking the third fastest time in history.

    At the Diamond League Meeting in Paris, Wanyonyi finished second to Djamel Sedjati, who had earlier set a fast time of 1:41.56. Sedjati also excelled at the Diamond League Meeting in Monaco, recording 1:41.46. Marco Arop, the reigning world champion, finished second in Paris and aims to build on his success in future competitions.

