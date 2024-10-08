Employer Kills Employee, Buries Body in Shallow Grave in Gatundu

Police are holding a 75-year-old man in connection with the murder of his 21-year-old employee in a village in Gatundu South, Kiambu County.

The body of the man who had been missing was Monday found buried in a shallow grave.

Police said they are holding a suspect in connection with the murder of Pius Mutugi Njagi, 21.

His body was discovered badly chopped off and decomposing on Monday, October 8 by a team of police who had joined the search mission.

Mutugi was reported missing on October 4 at the Mundoro police station, police said.

This prompted a search in the area that lasted four days.

Police and locals on Monday October 8 visited the home of the suspect in custody who happened to be the employer of the deceased and embarked on a search.

The team searched a tea plantation and later noticed a loose surface, which later turned to be a grave.

Muchiri said they dug out the loose soil and found the body of a male person badly mutilated and chopped into two pieces at the abdomen.

The body was exhumed from the shallow grave and it was identified by the farm manager as that of Pius Mutugi Njagi who had been missing.

The body was moved to the mortuary as the employer who is aged 75 was detained for grilling.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the murder.

Locals threatened to attack the homestead of the suspect but police assured them of justice in the matter.

Kiambu police commander Michael Muchiri said they have enhanced patrols in the area to address any fears of attacks on the suspect’s home.

Cases of murder are on the rise amid efforts to address the trend. Police say some cases have been solved while others remain under probe.