Equity Bank Announces Weekend Service Disruption for Routine Maintenance

Equity Bank has issued a notice to the public, informing them of a scheduled service disruption that will affect various banking services over the weekend.

The disruption is expected to last for nine hours, starting from 11 pm on Saturday, September 23, 2023, and concluding at 8 am on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The services that will be temporarily unavailable during this period include ATMs, card payments, and Equitel telephony services.

“Due to a planned system maintenance, Equity Mobile App & Online, EazzyBiz,*247#, One Equity Till Number & Cash Deposit Machine services will not be available…” the notice read.

Equity Bank has clarified that this interruption is necessitated by routine maintenance procedures aimed at ensuring the optimal performance and security of their banking systems.

Customers are encouraged to plan their banking activities accordingly, taking into consideration the specified maintenance hours.

