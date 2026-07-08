Equity Bank Places Glee Hotel Under Administration Over Outstanding Loan

Glee Hotel has been placed under administration after Equity Bank appointed an administrator to take control of the hotel’s assets and operations as it seeks to recover an outstanding loan.

In a notice dated July 6, 2026, Equity Bank appointed Kamal Anantroy Bhatt of Anant Bhatt LLP as the administrator of Glee Hotel Limited under the provisions of the Insolvency Act, 2015.

The appointment gives the administrator control over the company’s assets, business and management, while suspending the powers of the hotel’s directors in matters relating to the company’s affairs and property.

The move follows the hotel’s failure to service a loan owed to Equity Bank.

Last month, the hotel’s proprietor, Mary Wambui, was given five days to pay Sh100 million to the lender in an effort to stop the recovery process and prevent the property from being sold.

The administrator has invited all creditors with claims against Glee Hotel Limited to submit their claims, together with supporting documents, within 30 days for verification and consideration.

The company’s directors have also been directed to provide the administrator with a statement of the company’s affairs within 12 days.

Administration is a legal insolvency process that places a financially distressed company under the control of an independent administrator. The process is intended to protect the business while the administrator assesses whether it can be restructured, rescued as a going concern or managed in a way that maximises returns for creditors.