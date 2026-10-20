Equity Group Payments Director Eva Ngigi Sarwari Dies on Business Trip to China

Eva Ngigi Sarwari, the managing director of Finserve Africa and Equity Group’s director of payments and international banking, has died aged 45 while on a business trip to China.

Her death was announced on Tuesday by colleagues, who described the news as a sudden and profound shock. They did not disclose the cause or exact date of her death.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Eva Ngigi Sarwari,” the statement read.

The colleagues extended their condolences to her family, friends and workmates, adding that further updates would be provided as more information became available.

Sarwari’s death cuts short a banking and financial technology career spanning more than two decades, during which she held senior positions at some of the industry’s leading institutions, including Equity Group, Visa and Standard Chartered Bank.

She joined Equity Group in January 2025 as group director for payments and international banking, where she was responsible for executing the lender’s payments strategy across Africa.

In April 2026, she was appointed managing director of Finserve Africa, Equity Group’s payments and digital financial services subsidiary, overseeing its strategy, commercial direction and operations.

Her appointment followed more than four years at Visa, where she served as senior director and country manager for Kenya, South Sudan and Somalia between September 2020 and December 2024.

At Visa, she was responsible for developing and implementing growth strategies across the three markets, strengthening her experience in digital payments and financial services.

Before joining Visa, Sarwari worked at SC Ventures, Standard Chartered’s venture-building arm, where she served as a venture lead in 2020.

She had previously spent more than seven years in Standard Chartered’s transaction banking business, holding positions focused on commercial banking, product development and digital transformation.

Between July 2017 and January 2020, she served as head of transaction banking for commercial banking, helping shape the bank’s strategy in Kenya and East Africa while overseeing revenue growth, product relevance and digital transformation.

Earlier, as a principal in transaction banking, she worked with development organisations and public-sector clients across East Africa.

Sarwari joined Standard Chartered in November 2012 after working at Stanbic Bank Kenya for just over two years, where she managed the sales of transactional banking products and services.

She began her banking career at Co-operative Bank of Kenya in June 2005 as a relationship manager. Her responsibilities included introducing customers to electronic banking systems, demonstrating products, coordinating installations and training users.

Her career subsequently evolved alongside the expansion of digital banking and electronic payments, culminating in senior leadership roles spanning traditional banking, financial technology and international payment networks.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Eva’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” her colleagues said.

Further details surrounding her death had not been disclosed by the time of the announcement.