Safaricom’s Karen Basiye Named Among Kenya’s 2026 National Heroes

Safaricom Director of Sustainable Business and Social Impact Karen Khayanje Basiye has been recognised as one of Kenya’s 2026 national heroes in recognition of her contribution to uplifting marginalised communities and advancing opportunities for young people.

Basiye was included among 264 Kenyans recognised during the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations held on October 20, 2026. She is listed at number 158 in the National Heroes 2026 publication under the philanthropy category.

According to her official recognition citation, Basiye has played a significant role in Safaricom’s Citizens of the Future programme, an initiative aimed at preparing Kenyan youth for a connected, digitally enabled world. Her work has focused on supporting vulnerable communities, bridging the digital divide and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

At Safaricom, Basiye leads the company’s sustainability and social impact agenda, helping integrate environmental and social responsibility into its business strategy. Her responsibilities also include work connected to the Safaricom and M-Pesa Foundations, which support community development initiatives.

The Citizens of the Future programme reflects Safaricom’s commitment to improving access to quality education and strengthening learning outcomes. The initiative incorporates school infrastructure, teacher development and digital learning as part of efforts to equip young people with the skills needed for the future.

Her recognition highlights the role of corporate leadership and social investment in addressing inequalities, expanding educational opportunities and supporting Kenya’s long-term development.

The national honour also places a spotlight on the contribution of professionals working at the intersection of business, sustainability and community empowerment.