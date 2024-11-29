Ethiopian Man Shot, Wounded by Unknown Gunman in Moyale Town

An Ethiopian national was found with gunshot wounds after an attack by unknown gunman in Moyale Town near the main Kenya-Ethiopia border.

The incident happened Thursday morning, police said.

The victim who identified himself as Aftamu Walaga, 35 was found lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds on the chest.

The victim was rushed to Moyale sub-county referral hospital where he was admitted in critical condition. Police visited the scene and recovered three spent cartridges and two live ammunition of 7.62mmx39.

A bullet hole was also noted on the wall of a mosque near the scene.

Police said they are investigating the shooting and its motive.

Elsewhere in Alupe, Teso, the body of a two year old child was found floating in an abandoned quarry.

The boy had been missing for days before he was found dead.

Police said they are investigating drowning in the incident.

The body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Elgeyo Marakwet’s Kamaingon sub-location, the lifeless body of a middle-aged woman identified as Emily Chebaskwony was found lying by the roadside.

The body had a deep cut on the left side of the head and palm and it is suspected that the deceased was ambushed by an assailant who was armed with a panga on her way back to the village from Kamaingon trading center.

The assailant then set her own grass-roofed house on fire.

The female assailant handed over the panga to the village elder of the area and then escaped to an unknown destination.

The cause of the incident is yet to be established, police said. The body was taken to the Iten referral hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

And in Butere, Kakamega County, one Fredrick Wande, 42 was found lying dead in his house.

The deceased was lying dead with no visible injuries.

The deceased was allegedly brought to his homestead at night by known people on a tuk-tuk and later was found dead.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations.