Ethiopian national fatally stabbed in altercation at bakery in Moyale Town

An Ethiopian national was Saturday stabbed and killed in an altercation at a bakery he worked in Moyale Town, Marsabit County.

The deceased identified as Malkamu Qabit, 27 was an employee at Urban Fresh Bakery operating at the border town.

Other workers said the deceased and an assailant had argued before he was stabbed in the stomach.

They were on a night shift when the fight broke out, leading to the fatal stabbing.

The assailant fled the scene as the man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations, police said.

Police said they are looking for a known suspect in the murder.

Meanwhile, police in Shisaba village, Butere, Kakamega County are investigating murder in an incident where a man was stoned to death over claims he stole two mattresses and five plastic chairs from a church.

The man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, police said.

Police said the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Police discourage mob lynching and term it criminal. They want suspects be surrendered to the authorities for processing.

In Giathugu village, Nyeri County, a fire killed a woman after her house was flattened on Saturday July 12 dawn.

The deceased was identified as Mary Wairimu Githaiga, 89 and who lived alone at the home.

Neighbours said they responded to the fire but by the time they managed to put it off it had consumed everything.

The woman’s remains were later discovered in the ruins.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary as investigations into the incident commenced. Police want to establish if the fire was started intentionally.

And there was tragedy in Kantafu, Matungulu, Machakos County after a two-year-old boy drowned i an open pit.

Police and the family said the boy was playing with his age mates outside their house when he slipped into an open pit and drowned.

The body was found floating in the uncovered 20-foot pit.

In Amakura, Teso, Busia County, one Henry Okello, 26 drowned in the river Odoketkamur while taking a bath. The body was retrieved and taken to a local mortuary pending autopsy.